Former Commanders employees get emotional after AG's office files civil suit about owner Dan Snyder

WASHINGTON — In August 2020, Melanie Coburn and Megan Imbert shared their experience working for the Washington Commanders, then the Redskins organization. Coburn was a former cheerleader, and Imbert a former broadcast employee. Since the two first spoke out, they have been at the forefront of the investigations into Washington's NFL franchise, including allegations of a toxic workplace environment fostered by owner Dan Snyder.
Both Coburn and Imbert told WUSA9 that they participated in the investigation, which involved more than 100 interviews and going through hundreds of thousands of emails.
The investigation came after the Washington Post released an explosive story detailing allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse from former team employees.
The Post uncovered even more controversy with the team when reports came out of lewd videos allegedly made of the cheerleaders without their knowledge years ago. The case was later settled in court.
Imbert described a toxic work environment with the team last year.
"Sexual harassment every day, comments made about our bodies, what people would want to do to our bodies, touching inappropriately," she said. "Every single day, there was something."
The two women have been fighting for transparency and regarding the Commanders, Dan Snyder and the NFL. Imbert and Coburn were in D.C. for the Attorney General's press conference announcing civil charges against all three, along with Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Imbert shared in a text message that when she was told of the lawsuit before the press conference started on Thursday, she got emotional.
"Before the press conference started, behind closed doors, the D.C. Attorney General told us not only was there a civil lawsuit against Dan Snyder and the Commanders, but also the NFL and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. When I heard that news, Melanie [Coburn] and I both started crying," the message reads. "It made us feel a sense of calm and that the law was on our side."
Coburn and Imbert spoke about the magnitude of the news.
"It means so much," Coburn said. "We've been shouting it from the rooftops. From the get-go we want transparency and accountability, and wanting to really show the world what Dan Snyder was. Today felt like the first day that they've got our back."
Imbert called the news surreal.
"This is a society issue. The NFL is a microcosm of society, so finally there might be that path. For me, this is accountability," Imbert said.
The former employees said they were applauded for their courage. They said they don't want Snyder and the NFL to face only civil charges, they want criminal charges too.
