Facebook video shows Gov. Shapiro calling some big names across Pa. ahead of Super Bowl 57

The governor's office released the Facebook video this morning, as Shapiro calls notable Eagles fans (and Steelers fans) across Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA — Governor Josh Shapiro wants to make sure Eagles' fans have a Super Bowl game day plan!

Lift Every Voice and Sing performer Sheryl Lee Ralph, Senator Vincent Hughes, Representative Madeline Dean and even die-hard Steelers fan Senator Kim Ward all guaranteed that they will be rooting for the Eagles tonight on FOX43!

"I'll be watching, but don't expect me to climb any poles downtown. This is too big for Pennsylvania to skip. Go Birds, [but] Steelers have next!" said another big Steelers fan, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis.

Watch the full video below: