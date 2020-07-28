Eagles WR Marquise Goodwin opts out of 2020 season

The speedy receiver is choosing not to play due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who came to the team in an offseason trade with the San Francisco 49ers, will opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns over COVID-19, NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said Tuesday.

Goodwin has a 5-month old daughter, and his wife previously had three miscarriages, Rapoport reported.

Under the terms of the agreement between players and ownership during the COVID-19 outbreak, players are allowed to opt out if they have safety or health concerns regarding the coronavirus.

The Eagles acquired Goodwin during April's NFL Draft, moving down 20 spots in the sixth round by trading their pick to the 49ers in exchange for the speedy but often-injured wideout.

Since hauling in 56 catches for 962 yards for the Niners in 2017, Goodwin has played in just 15 games over the last two years.

The Eagles traded for him as a backup plan for their own speedster, Desean Jackson, who missed most of last season with an abdominal injury.

But since the Birds also drafted a handful of wideouts this year -- including first-round pick Jalen Reagor and late-round picks John Hightower and Quez Watkins -- Goodwin wasn't a lock to make the 53-man roster in training camp.