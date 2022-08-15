Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for safety Ugo Amadi

Whiteside had been buried on the depth chart after moving from receiver to tight end in the offseason. Amadi will bolster the Philly secondary.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade on Monday, sending the much-maligned former second-round draft pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi.

The team announced the deal Monday afternoon.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made the infamous decision in 2019 to select Whiteside in the second round of the NFL Draft, while a more-heralded receiver, DK Metcalf, was still available.

Metcalf was eventually selected by the Seahawks, where he quickly became their top receiver.

Whiteside's career path has been different -- to say the least.

In his three NFL seasons, Whiteside managed just 16 catches for 290 yards and a touchdown.

Eagles have agreed to terms to trade TE JJ Arcega-Whiteside to the Seahawks for S Ugo Amadi. pic.twitter.com/vh6mpyKpW4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 15, 2022

Metcalf, whom Whiteside now joins in Seattle, has caught 216 passes for 3,170 yards and 29 scores over that same span.

In a 2019 Wild-Card playoff matchup against the Eagles, Metcalf set a record for most catches by a rookie in a playoff game, hauling in seven passes for 160 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 17-9 victory.

Amadi did not appear to figure in Seattle's long-term plans and was reportedly a candidate to be cut this week.

In three years with the Seahawks, the 25-year-old Amadi played in 47 games, including 12 starts. The former 4th-round draft pick has one career interception, 128 tackles and two forced fumbles in 1,318 career defensive snaps.

He'll likely move from nickel cornerback to safety in Philadelphia. The Eagles have been searching for a safety to pair with Marcus Epps, who is the only surefire starter in their current group.