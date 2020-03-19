Eagles trade for Lions CB Darius Slay, sign him to $50 million, 3-year contract extension

The deal makes Slay the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, narrowly edging out the free-agent deal signed by Byron Jones, whom the Eagles also considered.

PHILADELPHIA — After swinging and missing on the top cornerback on the free-agent market, the Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly making a trade to bolster their defensive secondary instead.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Thursday morning that the Eagles are finishing up negotiations for a trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire cornerback Darius Slay.

Philadelphia tried to acquire Slay before last year's trade deadline. This week, it appears they've got their man.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Philadelphia is sending a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick in this year's draft to the Lions for Slay.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported that Slay will sign a three-year, $50 million contract extension with $30 million guaranteed as part of the deal. That's slightly above what the Miami Dolphins paid to sign free-agent Byron Jones, whom the Eagles also reportedly tried to land.

It also makes Slay the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, according to PhilllyVoice's Jimmy Kempski.