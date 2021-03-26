Eagles drop out of 6th spot in NFL Draft after trade with Dolphins

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from October 22, 2020.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced today that they are moving down in the first round of next month's NFL Draft after making a deal with the Miami Dolphins.
The Eagles give up their No. 6 overall selection this year in exchange for Miami's No. 12 pick. Philly also gets a first-round pick from the Dolphins in next year's draft, the team said.
The Eagles threw in the 5th-round pick in this year's draft that they earned in a previous trade with the Dallas Cowboys (156th overall), in exchange for Miami's 123rd overall position in the 4th round.
The trade was the second big move the Dolphins made on Friday. Prior to their deal with the Eagles, Miami traded the No. 3 overall spot in this year's first round -- a pick they earned in a trade with the Houston Texans -- to the San Francisco 49ers for the Niners' No. 12 pick, their third-round pick, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.
The Eagles still have 11 picks in this year's draft, including a pair of third-rounders, three sixth-rounders and two seventh-round picks.
If recently departed franchise quarterback Carson Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps for the Indianapolis Colts this year, the Eagles will earn a first-round pick in next year's draft from Indy. That would give them three picks in the first round of the 2022 Draft.
The Eagles reportedly made the deal to move down in the draft this year after unsuccessfully trying to trade up to the No. 3 spot, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.
If they had been successful, they would have selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Rapoport said via Twitter.
Had they stayed at No. 6, the Eagles would have likely been in the running to select LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, or possibly Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith of Alabama. It's unlikely any of that trio will be available at 12, but stay tuned.