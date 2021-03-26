Eagles drop out of 6th spot in NFL Draft after trade with Dolphins

Philly gets the Dolphins' 12th pick this year and their first-round pick in 2022. The Eagles also get Miami's 123rd overall pick in exchange for the 156th pick.

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from October 22, 2020.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced today that they are moving down in the first round of next month's NFL Draft after making a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The Eagles give up their No. 6 overall selection this year in exchange for Miami's No. 12 pick. Philly also gets a first-round pick from the Dolphins in next year's draft, the team said.

The Eagles threw in the 5th-round pick in this year's draft that they earned in a previous trade with the Dallas Cowboys (156th overall), in exchange for Miami's 123rd overall position in the 4th round.

The trade was the second big move the Dolphins made on Friday. Prior to their deal with the Eagles, Miami traded the No. 3 overall spot in this year's first round -- a pick they earned in a trade with the Houston Texans -- to the San Francisco 49ers for the Niners' No. 12 pick, their third-round pick, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

The Eagles still have 11 picks in this year's draft, including a pair of third-rounders, three sixth-rounders and two seventh-round picks.

If recently departed franchise quarterback Carson Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps for the Indianapolis Colts this year, the Eagles will earn a first-round pick in next year's draft from Indy. That would give them three picks in the first round of the 2022 Draft.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021

#Eagles ‘ 11 draft picks for 2021 (sorry for the wrong earlier tweet):



1st round: 12th overall

2d: 37

3d: 70

3d: 84

4th: 123

5th: 150

6th: 189

6th: 224

6th: 225

7th: 234

7th: 240 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 26, 2021

The Eagles reportedly made the deal to move down in the draft this year after unsuccessfully trying to trade up to the No. 3 spot, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

If they had been successful, they would have selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, Rapoport said via Twitter.

The #Eagles tried to trade up to No. 3, but they would only do it for Zach Wilson, source said. Instead, they back out, get an extra 1st rounder, and continue to build. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2021