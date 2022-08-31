Eagles trade embattled WR Jalen Reagor to Vikings for draft pick

The former No. 21 overall pick never lived up to his draft status in two tumultuous seasons in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Reagor's tumultuous tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles has come to an end, according to multiple reports by local and national NFL writers.

The former first-round draft pick has been traded to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 7th-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, plus a conditional 5th-round pick in 2024 that could convert to a 4th-rounder should Reagor meet certain performance benchmarks.

The third-year wideout joins a Vikings roster that includes the receiver many Eagles fans wanted general manager Howie Roseman to select with the No. 21 pick instead, Justin Jefferson, who has gone on to become one of the league's most dynamic pass-catchers.

Reagor, to put it bluntly, has not developed into anything at all, much to the dismay of many Eagles fans.

In his 803 snaps last year in the regular offense (including the playoffs), he had just 299 receiving yards and had three games in which he actually had negative yards from scrimmage, according to Phillyvoice reporter Jimmy Kempski.

Worse, Reagor dropped a pair of potential game-winning touchdown passes in a Week 12 loss to the New York Giants, and muffed a punt return in the Eagles' playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

The gaffes and miscues caused the Eagles' always volatile fanbase to turn on Reagor, who never lived up to his draft billing.

And thanks to an offseason trade by Roseman that brought star receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia, Reagor dropped to No. 5 in the Eagles' pecking order at wideout -- barely making the final 53-man roster after Tuesday's cutdowns.

Now, Reagor will have a chance to start over in a new city.