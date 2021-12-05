Eagles, Steelers and Ravens will open all open the 2021 NFL season on the road

Philly will visit Atlanta and Pittsburgh is at Buffalo in 1 p.m. games on Sunday, Sept. 12, while Baltimore visits Las Vegas on Monday Night Football on Sept. 13.

Note: The video is from April 29.

The full 2021 NFL season schedules aren't released until later tonight, but fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens already know their Week 1 plans.

As an appetizer to tonight's main course, a handful of Week 1 games were leaked on social media by teams and television networks.

The Eagles announced they will open their 2021 season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons in a 1 p.m. game on September 12. Atlanta is coming off a 4-12 campaign in the NFC South last season, while the Eagles went 4-11-1 in the NFC East.

The Steelers and Ravens will also be on the road as well in Week 1.

Pittsburgh will visit the Buffalo Bills in a 1 p.m. game on Sept. 12. The Bills won the AFC East title last year and reached the AFC Championship Game, where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers went 12-4 and won the AFC North title in the regular season before falling to their division rivals, the Cleveland Browns, in the Wild-Card round of the playoffs.

The Ravens will help the Las Vegas Raiders introduce their new home to a national audience in a Monday Night Football game on Sept. 13. The Ravens are coming off a Divisional Playoff loss to the Bills after going 11-5 in the regular season and becoming the third AFC North team to make the postseason. The Raiders went 8-8 in their final season in Oakland and missed the playoffs.

In other Week 1 games of note, the Dallas Cowboys will get the first crack at Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Thursday Night Football game on Sept. 9; No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence makes his NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Houston Texans; the Chicago Bears visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football; the Washington Football Team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers; and the Green Bay Packers visit the New Orleans Saints in a 4:25 featured game.