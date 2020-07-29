Eagles place Lane Johnson, Nate Gerry and Jordan Mailata on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The 3 players either tested positive for COVID-19 or were in close contact with someone who has. The team had no further comment.

PHILADELPHIA — Three Philadelphia Eagles players -- including starting right offensive tackle Lane Johnson -- have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after either testing positive for the virus or being in close contact with someone who has, the team announced Wednesday.

The other Eagles are linebacker Nate Gerry and reserve offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, the team said.

Johnson, who has been voted into the Pro Bowl at his position for the last three seasons and is an integral part of the Eagles' offensive line, tweeted an explanation after the news broke.

Gerry is Philadelphia's top linebacker, while Mailata is entering his third season and is expected to compete for a reserve role on the offensive line.

The Eagles have been reporting to training camp this week. All players are tested upon their arrival. Johnson, Mailata, and Gerry will not be able to rejoin the team until they pass testing protocols.