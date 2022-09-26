Bad news, Eagles fans: Most Central PA Comcast subscribers will be shut out of watching Sunday's game vs. the Jaguars from their own comfy couches

The only CBS affiliate for most of Central PA is opting to show either the Ravens or the Steelers, both of whom also play Sunday at 1.

YORK, Pa. — It's happening again, Eagles fans.

An occasional annoyance to the majority of Central Pennsylvania Philly fans who are Comcast subscribers will crop up again on Sunday, as those looking to watch the return of former coach Doug Pederson to Lincoln Financial Field from the comfort of their own couches will be out of luck.

The Eagles host Pederson's Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m.

Because the visiting Jags are an AFC team, NFL broadcast rules dictate the game will be televised on CBS.

And that's bad news for Eagles fans in most of Central PA, because the CBS affiliate for most of the area's Comcast systems is opting to carry either the Baltimore Ravens or the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills, while the Steelers are at home against the New York Jets. Both games are also at 1 p.m., and while the local CBS affiliate has yet to announce which game will be on its airwaves -- the official decision will be announced Tuesday -- the Eagles game definitely will not.

WHP is the only CBS affiliate for Comcast Lancaster, Comcast York, and Comcast Harrisburg customers.

Most Eagles games — but not this one — air on FOX43 in Central Pennsylvania.

This Sunday, FOX43 will televise the Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys game at 1 p.m. (We're sorry. Our hands are tied.)

Comcast Marietta and Blue Ridge Cable 11, which serve parts of Lancaster County, carry KYW CBS Channel 3 in addition to WHP.

KYW, which is located in Philadelphia, will carry the Eagles game.

But if you aren't a Comcast Marietta or Blue Ridge cable subscriber, your viewing options are limited to getting the game on satellite, finding a streaming service that carries it, visiting a friend fortunate enough to live in the right viewing area, or heading to a local watering hole that has the game on one of its TVs.

Thinking of getting a free trial of Paramount+, which streams NFL on CBS games? Sorry, that loophole won't work. According to the streaming service's website, you can only watch streams of games from your local CBS station, which takes us right back to where we started.