Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their new head coach, reports say

Sirianni ran the Colts' offense under Frank Reich, the Eagles' former offensive coordinator under ex-coach Doug Pederson.

The Philadelphia Eagles (finally) have their man.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the team is hiring Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Siriani as their new head coach, replacing Doug Pederson, who was fired 10 days ago.

Siriani joins the Eagles after an exhaustive search spearheaded by owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman, who interviewed 10 candidates, including current Philadelphia assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley.

The 39-year-old assistant served under former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, the head coach at Indianapolis. Siriani spent three seasons with the Colts and has previous stints as an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Diego Chargers.

While he has never called plays, Siriani is credited with contributing to the Colts' offensive scheme under Reich, who performed similar duties with the Eagles under Pederson before being hired by Indianapolis following Philadelphia's Super Bowl win in 2018.

After parting ways with Pederson, Philadelphia's front office spoke to several candidates, including Staley, New England Patriots offensive coordinator and former Denver Broncos head coach Josh McDaniels, Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (who was since hired by the Atlanta Falcons), San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (since hired by the New York Jets), New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

McDaniels appeared to be the front-runner to land the Eagles' job before they spoke to Siriani, whose interview lasted through Monday night and resumed Tuesday morning.

Siriani began his coaching career at Mount Union High School in 2004 before moving on to Indiana University (Pa.), where he served as wide receivers coach from 2006-2008. He then jumped into the NFL has a Chiefs' assistant, spending three years as an offensive quality control coach and assistant quarterbacks coach before taking over as wide receivers coach in 2012.

He joined the Chargers in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach before taking over as quarterbacks coach in 2014 and wide receivers coach in 2016-17.

He became the Colts' offensive coordinator under Reich in 2018 and has served in that capacity ever since.

