Eagles will host the Giants in Christmas Day game at Lincoln Financial Field

The NFL will announce its 2023 schedule Thursday night, but the Birds already leaked news of a playoff rematch against their NFC East rivals on December 25.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans are getting a great Christmas present.

The team's social media accounts announced Philadelphia will host the New York Giants at 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Day at Lincoln Financial Field.

The official word will come Thursday night, when the NFL releases the 2023 schedule. The release show will be televised by the NFL Network at 8 p.m.

This year's matchup against their NFC East rival will be the first time the Eagles have played on Christmas since 2017, when they knocked off the Los Angeles Raiders 19-10 to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs on their way to a Super Bowl title behind backup QB Nick Foles,

Philadelphia swept the Giants in the regular season last year, and then blew them out 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. The Eagles have won four straight and 12 of the last 14 meetings against their New York rivals.

The Eagles hold a 92-87-2 advantage in a series that dates all the way back to 1933.

The only other rumored matchup for the upcoming season that has leaked so far is a potential Week 2 matchup between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated them 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII back in February.

The news of the potential rematch was leaked by Donna Kelce, the mother of Eagles center Jason Kelce and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Week 2 matchup would be in Arrowhead Stadium, if the NFL's most-famous mom is correct.