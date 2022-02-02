Commanders to unveil new 'Black and Bold' alternate uniforms against Dallas Cowboys on Sunday

The Washington Commanders will take on divisional rival the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 2 in Dallas

WASHINGTON — For the first time in Washington Commanders franchise history, the team will wear their Black and Bold uniforms. Multiple sources tell WUSA9 the Commanders will wear their black alternate jersey against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The team's alternate uniforms feature a blacked-out jersey and pants combination, as well as an alternate black helmet. NFL teams can wear different helmets after the league lifted the one helmet rule. The Commanders' black helmet will feature gold numbers on the side. The Commanders had numbers on the sides of their helmet the previous two seasons as the "Washington Football Team." The black helmet will also feature the new W logo in the front above the all-black facemask.

According to the team, the Commanders will also wear the Black and Bold uniforms in week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings and week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Burgundy & Gold x Black & Bold pic.twitter.com/P8vZAoAEJD — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The Commanders unveiled brand new jerseys in February when the team kicked off its official rebrand. Washington debuted white and burgundy uniforms that the Commanders will wear primarily throughout the season. The burgundy helmets feature the team's new W logo on both sides with a burgundy facemask.

The team has yet to wear their burgundy and gold uniform that features the Commanders' wordmark across the chest with shoulder stripes. The Commanders are slated to debut these jerseys during their home game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 9. Washington will wear the burgundy jerseys for three more games after that.