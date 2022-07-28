Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies for 11 hours in closed-door Oversight Committee deposition

A spokesperson for the team owner said Snyder "fully addressed all questions about workplace misconduct."

WASHINGTON — Commanders owner Dan Snyder voluntarily testified for nearly 11 hours at a deposition before the House Committee on Oversight & Reform Thursday. Due to the closed-door nature of the testimony, what was said has not been released.

Snyder was questioned via Zoom beginning at 8 a.m. The committee is investigating the Washington Commanders' alleged "hostile workplace culture", spanning two decades, and the NFL's handling of the allegations.

"Despite the investigation's conclusion last month—marked by proposed legislation and a summary of findings —Mr. Snyder fully addressed all questions about workplace misconduct, described the Commanders' dramatic two-year transformation and expressed hope for the organization's bright future," a spokesperson for Snyder said at the conclusion of testimony. "After concluding the memorial services for Mr. Snyder's mother, Mr. and Mrs. Snyder look forward to returning their focus to supporting the efforts of the Commanders' incredible employees and executive team and delivering a winning season for Commanders fans."

The deposition was privately conducted, not a public hearing. Depositions are typically conducted by Committee staff, but members of the Oversight Committee will have the option to participate, a spokesperson said.

“Mr. Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements," a committee spokesperson said in a statement. Should Mr. Snyder fail to honor his commitments, the Committee is prepared to compel his testimony on any unanswered questions upon his return to the United States."

It's not clear when or if information from Thursday's deposition will be released to the public.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing in June to examine the Washington Commanders' alleged "hostile workplace culture." Hours before the hearing began, the committee shared a new memo detailing Snyder's purported role in creating that environment and his apparent efforts to discredit victims and witnesses by launching a “shadow investigation” to influence the NFL's internal investigation into workplace misconduct allegations.

"For more than two decades, Dan Snyder refused to protect the women who worked for him from the toxic culture he created," Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney said in her opening statement of the hearing last week. "The NFL has also failed to protect these women. Now I believe it is up to Congress to protect them, and millions more like them."

During the hearing, legislators heard testimony from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell calling the team culture toxic and unprofessional, documenting instances of "bullying, widespread disrespect toward colleagues, use of demeaning language, public embarrassment and harassment." Goodell also alleged that Snyder had hidden from the league a 2009 settlement with a former team employee who accused him of sexual assault.

"No one should experience workplaces like the one described, especially not in the National Football League," Goodell said in his opening statement. “The Commanders had a woefully deficient HR function, particularly with respect to reporting practices and recordkeeping." However, Goodell has made it clear the NFL would not issue a report on the investigation because of its promise to protect the identities of those who testified.