Hamlin enjoys 'a moment of serendipity' playing in Pittsburgh

Hamlin said he had “a bunch” of family at the game and was even able to catch his younger brother’s football game earlier in the day on Saturday.

PITTSBURGH — The Bills second preseason game didn’t go as hoped for in Pittsburgh. The Steelers took a 21-0 lead into halftime before defeating Buffalo 27-15.

However, one bright spot from the game was the return of Damar Hamlin to his hometown.

“Special. It was real special, like a moment of serendipity,” Hamlin said. “Just like life coming full circle for me, you know.”

Hamlin played in high school at Central Catholic just under four miles away, and played his college ball at Pitt. Pitt shares the same field as the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, and it was on that field that Hamlin played his first NFL game in his hometown. The Pittsburgh native was out for the coin toss and received a big ovation on his first tackle of the game.

It was an emotional return for the Bills safety.

“Just, go through what I went through, you know, my entire life,” Hamlin said. “Staying home, choosing to stay at Pitt out of so many schools. You know, just staying home and then how much love that I poured into the city and how much love its poured into me. And then to come back home my second preseason game, getting back to playing. It’s back at home, right in my backyard.”

“Like literally, this is kind of my backyard. Pittsburgh is truly my home and will forever be my home no matter what, so it was a good feeling all week.”