Love for Damar: NFL teams, fans show support for Hamlin in Week 18

This Week 18 game was not your typical regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. The scene Sunday at Highmark Stadium was far more emotional.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing would be the same for the Bills after safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

That included their Week 18 game, in what would typically be just a regular-season finale with playoff seeding on the line. But nearly a week removed from that scary moment in Cincinnati, the scene Sunday at Highmark Stadium became far more emotional.

In Orchard Park, the Bills wore patches with the No. 3 on their jerseys.

Across the league, teams celebrated Hamlin in different ways. Teams sported shirts that said "Love for Damar 3." Each team also had the option to outline the "3" on the 30-yard-line in red or blue.

Hamlin was being celebrated by fans in Cincinnati, where the Bengals hosted Baltimore.

“It’s been so great that Damar is OK," said David Coning, outside the Bengals' Paycor Stadium. "We’ve seen pictures of him. He’s got a smile. He’s texted. So I think that’s a big relief for everyone. So hopefully we can kind of get back to normal.”

Hamlin himself expressed that he would have loved to have been on the field with his teammates on Sunday on Orchard Park.

"GameDay," he said in a tweet. "Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! let’s go"

