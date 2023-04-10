Commanders Safety Kam Curl says team is up for the challenge of a short week

After a close loss to the Eagles, Curl says the team is ready to 'get the job done' against the Bears.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Commanders are back at .500 after back-to-back losses. They've given up 30-plus points in three consecutive games. Coach Ron Rivera thinks the problem is the defense not generating turnovers and giving up too many plays of 20 yards or more.

Commanders Safety Kam Curl says the defensive outlook is a simple one.

"As a defense we're just 11 guys who fly around to the ball. Make plays and just do our job. Eleven guys just doing one thing at a time, that's what they say," Curl said.

Curl had one sack against the Eagles on Sunday, which he described as the easiest sack of his career. Now in his fourth year in the NFL, Curl said he has grown as a player, especially on the mental side of the game.

"Mentally, I'm better. Seeing stuff, anticipating stuff and knowing what offenses are going to do. All around I feel like I'm a better football player than I was as a rookie."

Curl was born in Oklahoma and moved between San Diego, California and Oklahoma during his childhood. He said there's a big difference between the two.

"It's a huge difference. San Diego's a big city. Moving back to Oklahoma was my first time seeing cows in real life," Curl said.

Curl attended college at the University of Arkansas from 2017-2019. While there, he recorded 175 tackles (105 solo), two sacks, two interceptions, 15 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was selected in the seventh sound of the 2020 draft by the Washington Commanders.

He said waiting to hear his name called was tough, but then he got a call from Coach Rivera.

"Tears started falling. It was a dream come true," Curl said.

Curl and Rivera joined the Commanders organization at the same time. In his first year as head coach, Rivera battled cancer, but continued coaching his team. Curl said seeing Rivera on the sidelines was inspiring.

"Some days you could see he was struggling, but he was still out here trying to be with us. That just motivates you," Curl said. "Showing the resiliency that he had gave us some extra motivation."

The defense has been a strong point for the team over the past couple of seasons. Curl said Defensive Coordinator Jack del Rio has been a big part of that.

"He's the coach who's going to keep it real, he's going to get on you. I feel like that's what you need. You don't want nobody who's going to sugarcoat things, especially on the defensive side... Him being the type of guy he is, I feel like he brings some of the best stuff out of me."

Now the Commanders have a short week to prepare for Justin Fields and the Bears, who blew a 21-point lead against Denver to fall to 0-4. The Commanders are 7-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.