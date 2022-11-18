Commanders raise season ticket prices despite league's worst attendance

The price increase won't impact every seat, according to a team spokesperson

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Despite the worst attendance in the NFL, the Washington Commanders are raising season ticket prices.

The price will increase by an average of just over 4% for next season. It's the first time in almost a decade the Commanders raised prices on season ticket holders.

A spokesperson for the team said the increase will not impact every seat. Most of the desirable locations are seeing small price increases.