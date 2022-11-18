Commanders raise season ticket prices despite league's worst attendance

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Despite the worst attendance in the NFL, the Washington Commanders are raising season ticket prices.
The price will increase by an average of just over 4% for next season. It's the first time in almost a decade the Commanders raised prices on season ticket holders.
A spokesperson for the team said the increase will not impact every seat. Most of the desirable locations are seeing small price increases.
According to the team, outside of inflation and the natural increase in the cost to host a game, the prices have increased because the team invested a "significant amount of resources" into its gold member season ticket program. The team said its invested almost $2 million in seating upgrades.
