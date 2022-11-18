x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nfl

Commanders raise season ticket prices despite league's worst attendance

The price increase won't impact every seat, according to a team spokesperson

More Videos

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Despite the worst attendance in the NFL, the Washington Commanders are raising season ticket prices.

The price will increase by an average of just over 4% for next season. It's the first time in almost a decade the Commanders raised prices on season ticket holders. 

A spokesperson for the team said the increase will not impact every seat. Most of the desirable locations are seeing small price increases. 

According to the team, outside of inflation and the natural increase in the cost to host a game, the prices have increased because the team invested a "significant amount of resources" into its gold member season ticket program. The team said its invested almost $2 million in seating upgrades.

RELATED: FedEx Field ranked as worst NFL stadium

RELATED: Commanders sued for cheating DC ticket holders of security deposit funds

RELATED: 'It's over' | House Oversight Committee's incoming ranking member closing investigation into Commanders, Dan Snyder

RELATED: Heinicke gets the start against Houston Texans on Sunday

RELATED: Commanders, Snyder, NFL sued by DC for 'deceiving fans' during internal investigations

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out