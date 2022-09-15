Shot Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr back on the practice field

During Thursday's practice, Robinson was seen on a stationary bike and running through agility and footwork drills.

WASHINGTON — Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson was back on the practice field Thursday, just 17 days after being shot in D.C.

During Thursday's practice, Robinson was seen on a stationary bike, running through agility and footwork drills and doing slow squats under track hurdles. He appeared smooth and quick on his feet.

The Commanders tweeted Thursday, "Nice to see 8 out at practice today."

It's amazing that Robinson is able to practice so soon after being shot twice in the leg. His teammates said he is in good spirits and they can't wait to get him back on the field.

Robinson is eligible to return in three weeks for the Oct. 9 game against the Tennessee Titans. Head Coach Ron Rivera said Robinson's progress has been smooth.

"He's progressing very well. Each week he gets to see the doctors and the trainers, and they felt now was a good time to see how he does outside. We'll see how he reacts to everything," Rivera said.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident happened Sunday, August 28, in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. and they believe the incident was a robbery attempt.

The rookie running back had been out to eat when police say two juveniles attacked him. Police claim Robinson wrestled a gun away from one of the teens who tried to rob him before he was shot in the leg and hip by a second teenager, who was also armed. Investigators believe the suspects are between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

Images of the suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras.