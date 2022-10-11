Players speak out after AG files lawsuit against Commanders, NFL

WASHINGTON — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Thursday that his office is suing Washington Commanders' owner Dan Snyder, the National Football League and the league's Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The lawsuit was filed because of how little the public actually knew about the corruption that saturated the NFL investigation into the Commanders, hiding details that influenced fans' purchasing power -- a violation of the District’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act (CPPA), Racine said in a Thursday press conference.
Racine went over the long-standing sexual harassment allegations levied against Snyder and several of his top employees.
Following news of the lawsuit, both fans and Commanders players shared their opinions on the situation surrounding the team. Talking to folks in D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood, it's not hard to find people who have opinions on the Commanders, but it can be hard to find people who call themselves fans. While most people we spoke to supported the move by the AG, some think Racine's office has bigger issues to tackle.
"I'd say I think they probably have other things they should be worrying about, not getting into sports. They can focus on the important things and stop wasting their time," said one person we spoke with.
Others felt like it was a step in the right direction.
"I think it's the fans. Power to the fans. Power to the people. We're in D.C.," said Connor Leddy.
"I think it is important. I feel like higher power does show that maybe something can be done. Maybe that will scare those who are making the environment toxic," Lindsey Bryant said.
This latest action is just another distraction for the players on the Commanders. Commanders defensive back Benjamin St-Juste described the situation surrounding Dan Snyder as a "dark cloud" over the organization.
Ahead of Thursday's announcement, lawyers for the team tried to use rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot in a robbery attempt in D.C., as part of their rebuttal.
NFL players rarely talk bad about their franchise. On Thursday, they did.
"Of course it's upsetting," said Commanders player Charles Leno. "It's always stuff around here, but we got to try to keep the main thing the main thing, and that's focus on playing football. It's very tough to do that, but it's our job."
