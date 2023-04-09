Commanders cornerback ready to take advantage of opportunities in new season

Cornerback Kendall Fuller says the Commanders defense can be, "as good as we want."

WASHINGTON — We are less than a week away from the Commanders season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Fans are expected to pack FedEx Field on Sunday as excitement grows around a new era of Washington football under new ownership.

Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller is ready for the next chapter. He first joined the Washington franchise when he was drafted in the third round in 2016, and survived another round of cuts last week. He says even though he's been with the team for awhile, cutting the team down to its 53-man roster never gets any easier.

"You've been developing relationships with guys all throughout training camp, all throughout OTAs. For us, it's the worst day of the year," Fuller said.

Now, as the Commanders get ready to take on the Cardinals in front of a sold-out crowd at home, Fuller says he is ready, along with the rest of the team's defensive unit. The defense was ranked third in the league last year, even without Chase Young for the majority of the season. The defense has been one of the Commanders' biggest strengths, and Fuller doesn't see that changing.

"I think that we truly believe that we can be as good as we want, we just got to go out there and show it. Believe and just keep on working, keep on grinding. I'm a believer that hard work is always going to show up," Fuller said.

Fuller said he is ready to make the most of the opportunities the team is given this season.

"Coach Rivera always talks about making the most of our opportunities," he said. "We got our first opportunity coming up."

The Commanders and Cardinals kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.