Commanders ownership group talks about improving culture, fan experience in first press conference

"I can't wait to get started," Harris said in a Twitter video Friday.

WASHINGTON — NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders on Thursday from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson for a record $6.05 billion, right before the league announced a $60 million fine for Snyder for improprieties corroborated by its investigation into workplace culture and business dealings.

A day after the deal was finalized, the team and its new owners are setting a new tone.

"This is an incredibly exciting day for me personally, but this is not about me. It's about the city, you all and the team. I can't wait to get started, and see you at FedEx Field," Harris said in a Twitter video Friday.

The Commanders also shared a video narrated by Terry McLauren.

"We're talking about changes that could create a brighter tomorrow, but as some things change, plenty more stays the same," McLauren said. "The names may change. The goal never has."

The team coordinated a fan pep rally to celebrate the start of the 2023 season, with players and coaches heading to training camp July 27. A line of people was stretched down the block outside FedEx Field by 10:30 a.m. with the rally starting at 1 p.m. Harris is expected to make an appearance at the fan rally alongside other key members in his ownership group, including retired NBA legend Magic Johnson. During his 13-year career, Johnson led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships, including one in his rookie season in 1980. He was named one of the 50 greatest players in NBA history in 1996 and was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

"This is truly the biggest achievement in my business career and a historic moment for the entire Black community," Johnson tweeted Thursday minutes after the sale was finalized. "Talk about God’s perfect timing. This was the right organization for me to be a part of given it’s global appeal, history of winning, and the diverse fanbase and DMV community."

Harris, Johnson and the other members of the ownership group spoke about the future of the team under their leadership.

"It's an exciting day for the most loyal and rabid fanbase in the NFL." team president Jason Wright said. "There's a palpable optimism that hasn't been present for some time."

Harris spoke about growing up in Chevy Chase as a fan of the Washington franchise. He said seeing the team play as a kid.

"This franchise is a part of who I am. It's in my DNA," Harris said.

Harris and the other owners spoke about focusing on building a culture. One that is defined by respect, dignity, excellence and inclusivity.

"Our promise to the fans is straight forward: We will work tirelessly to make you proud once again of this franchise," Harris said.

Mitch Rales also spoke about rebuilding the franchise. But said the rebuilding work requires help from fans.

Magic Johnson spoke briefly about how proud he was to be a part of the ownership group.

"This is not just a proud day for me... but I think for every African-American in this country," Johnson said. "[Josh Harris] didn't have to do this. He could have chose anybody else who didn't look like me."

Harris said there is a lot of work to do, but they are going to focus on winning football games, changing the culture and improving the fan experience.

"We're focused on creating great experiences for our fans," Harris said.

What does that mean for the future home of the Washington Commanders? Harris did not weigh in specifically about stadium plans.

"In the long run, we would love to have a stadium where opposing players fear to come, and our fans love to come," Harris said.