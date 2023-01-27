Washington Commanders fan cruise canceled due to unexpected changes

The seven-night excursion was set to sail on the Caribbean seas and feature team-themed events and celebrations.

WASHINGTON — The first-ever Washington Commanders Fan Cruise has ran aground before leaving the dock. The team canceled the seven-night excursion on Thursday.

The cruise was to set sail aboard Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas and feature former Washington players including Doug Williams, Dexter Manley, Gary Clark, Joe Theismann, Jordan Reed and Santana Moss. The trip was to last from March 25 to April 1. According to an Aug. 5 press release, the cruise was to stop at several Caribbean islands, including Costa Maya, Roatan, Cozumel and Royal Caribbean’s private island CocoCay.

But the team canceled the event after documents show the company the team was working with made unexpected changes to the itinerary.

According to documents provided to WUSA9 Sports Director Darren Haynes by team sources, First Class Cruises changed the dates, destinations and even the cruise line used for the event on Dec. 1.

First Class Cruises says they resolved many issues and are working on fixing the rest, but the Commanders said the company is too late.

A spokesperson for the Commanders said the change represents a breach of contract, leading to the cancelation of the Fan Cruise.