Commanders star Chase Young cleared to return for 2023 season

WASHINGTON — Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will join the fight against the Denver Broncos on Sunday after he was medically cleared for the first time this season.

Young missed the 2023 season opener due to an injury that first began bothering him in the preseason. He has now been cleared to return to play in week two's game in Denver.

"It was tough. I ain't gonna say it wasn't tough," Young said during an interview in 2022. "Obviously, it was the first serious injury I've had. Every day, it's a slow grind. Real slow."

Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera said Young has been chomping at the bit to return and has done everything he can to get himself ready to play.

"Everybody wants to be play every game, but it's all good, my time will come," Young said to the media after getting cleared to return. "Now it's time to go play."

Young added that he's "feeling good" about playing and said that he "hasn't stopped working to perfect his craft" since his injury.

The Washington Commanders will go up against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday and will be available to watch live on WUSA9.

