After shooting, Commanders rookie Brian Robinson could play on Sunday

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice in the leg during a robbery attempt in D.C. in August. Weeks after the scary situation, there is some good news to share.

On Monday, team doctors fully cleared Robinson to practice with the rest of the team on Wednesday. Head coach Ron Rivera said if everything goes well this week, there is a good chance he will play on Sunday, Oct. 9, against the Tennessee Titans.

The Commanders will activate Robinson to fully participate with the team on Wednesday, then they have 21 days to move Robinson to the active roster.

Coach Rivera is hopefully Robinson's return will give the team a boost.

"Hopefully we get what we were expecting to get and that's the other quality running back that we're looking for. We got to see how he handles it. We have to see how he reacts to contact," Rivera said. "We'll have a padded practice on Wednesday, he'll get to bump around a little bit, we'll see how he handles that and then we'll go from there."

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident happened Sunday, August 28, in the 1000 block of H Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. and they believe the incident was a robbery attempt.

The rookie running back had been out to eat when police say two juveniles attacked him. Police claim Robinson wrestled a gun away from one of the teens who tried to rob him before he was shot in the leg and hip by a second teenager, who was also armed. Investigators believe the suspects are between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

Images of the suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras.