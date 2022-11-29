Brian Robinson's big Commanders hat has gone viral in the sports world

Robinson's headwear went viral after the team's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

WASHINGTON — Commanders rookie running back had a huge game on the field against the the Atlanta Falcons last week, but it was his even bigger off-the-field fashion statement that had social media buzzing.

In the locker room following the game, Robinson was seen wearing a big Commanders hat. And we do mean big. Robinson said he got the hat, customized with a Commanders logo, from a family friend.

The company who makes the hats is called Noggin Boss and it's based in Phoenix, Arizona. Owners of the company told TMZ Sports that Robinson's hat-tip to the company resulted in a 2,000% increase in sales.

Robinson is part of a one-two punch with Antonio Gibson that keeps defenses off balance on the ground and has the team 7-5 and sitting in playoff position with five games to go. Robinson had 18 carries for a career-high 105 yards along with two receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-13 victory against Atlanta. Stats that are made all the more impressive as it has only been three months since he was shot in an attempted robbery in D.C.

Brian Robinson is a BEAST! Still amazes me to see this guy dominate on the field after what he went through less than 3 months ago. These guys will all tell you playing in the NFL is a gift and it's something 8 doesn't take for granted. He had himself a DAY pic.twitter.com/NM3HpydtPP — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) November 27, 2022

Robinson received the game ball for his efforts Sunday. Robinson thanked his teammates for their support after the shooting.

"Since all this stuff happened back in August, everybody in this room has shown me unconditional love and support. Just to help me get to this point, I couldn't be more thankful," Robinson said.

Big day calls for a big hat pic.twitter.com/OaQH0DK4pl — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) November 28, 2022

Robinson's large headwear got the sports world buzzing. The Washington Capitals got in on the fun, as well as ESPN sports anchor Scott Van Pelt.

Throwing our hat into these BIG Victory Monday vibes, @Commanders 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uZXPEDAYm7 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 28, 2022

Here is a video of SVP rockin it pic.twitter.com/J96U7flyqe — Sean Blazek (@SweatBets) November 29, 2022

Following the Buffalo Bills' win over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, quarterback Josh Allen wore a big hat of his own.

The Commanders will take on the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Giants, who last made the playoffs in 2016, and the Commanders both control their postseason destinies. They seemingly are playing for wild-card spots along with NFC East rival Dallas (8-3). Philadelphia (10-1) leads the division.

We will have to wait and see whether Robinson's hat makes the trip to New York for a victory celebration on Sunday.