Former Eagle Chris Long tweets about how loud it got at the Linc on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA — In the days leading up to Sunday's NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia Eagles' players and coaches spoke about the home field advantage Philly fans provide.

And they did not disappoint during Sunday's lopsided 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

During the game, retired defensive end and former Eagle Chris Long tweeted a photo of the prompt he received from his smart watch, which warned about the loud environment at Lincoln Financial Field.

Long, who helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl title in 2018, said his watch issued the warning when the crowd noise reached 95 decibels.

"Just 10 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss," the warning stated.