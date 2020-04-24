CeeDee Lamb, girlfriend address viral video of her grabbing his phone during NFL draft

CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was a trending topic after a video went viral showing her grabbing a phone from his lap during the draft.

Oklahoma wide receiver and now Dallas Cowboy player CeeDee Lamb wasn't the only major headline Thursday night after he was picked in the first round of the NFL draft.

His girlfriend Crymson Rose was also a trending topic after a video went viral showing her grabbing a phone from his lap while he was on another phone and Lamb snatching the phone back while shaking his head.

People were quick to make assumptions as to why Rose may have grabbed Lamb's phone and after the memes and comments emerged about the awkward moment, Rose took to her Twitter to address what was going on.

"His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys, I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him sheesh." Rose tweeted.

Lamb even jumped to Rose's defense to simmer down the commentators.

"Yall really gotta chill wasn't even like dat," Lamb tweeted.

