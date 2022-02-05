Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for performance-enhancing drugs

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL regular season after violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals offense took a major hit Monday before the team even stepped on the field for the new season.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be suspended six games after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. The news was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

In a statement by an NFL spokesperson, the league confirmed that Hopkins has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season. Officials said he is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games and will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active roster after Arizona's sixth regular-season game.

Hopkins has been rehabbing from an injury that occurred late last season and looked to be getting back into shape to be ready for the upcoming season.

In 2021, Hopkins had 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games before being sidelined with the injury.

There's been no official word or details on what specifically caused the suspension.

The absence of Hopkins will now have to be filled by newly-acquired receiver Marquise Brown and second-year pro Ronald Moore.

Hopkins apologized to Cardinals fans and tweeted the following response:

See you Week 7. pic.twitter.com/rHTofEx7jK — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 3, 2022

12 Sports on YouTube

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe!

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.