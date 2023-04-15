'Bye Dan' slogan popping up as fans anticipate the sale of the Commanders

If you aren't a Washington, D.C. native or a huge NFL fan, the controversy around Dan Snyder may seem confusing. So, let's break it down.

MARYLAND, USA — Drivers headed down Route 50 in Lanham Saturday were surprised to see a giant banner hanging over the road.

The banner, which read "Bye Dan," is not the first time the slogan is being seen in parts of the DMV.

Washington fans are celebrating the possible sale of the Commanders and the end of an era, Dan Snyder's reign as owner.

In Virginia, a local brewery is getting in on the fun.

Old Ox Brewery in Loudoun County has released an IPA with an image of the Commander's mascot waving goodbye with the words "Bye Dan" written across the can.

These beers will be on sale for a limited time only.

In May of 1999, at just 34 years old, Dan Snyder became the youngest person to buy an NFL franchise when he purchased the Washington team.

From the moment Snyder bought the team, he was encouraged to change its name from the Washington Redskins out of respect for Native Americans.

Snyder ignored these requests and flat-out refused to change the name.

Discussions of renaming the team did not take place until 2020, when the name was initially changed to the Washington Football Team. It was another two years until the team was officially renamed the Washington Commanders.

Current allegations into Snyder include an investigation by the NFL, as well as the United States Congress, for a toxic workplace and sexual harassment.

In 2009, Snyder is alleged to have paid a former female employee $1.6 million after she accused the team owner of sexual assault.

He also sued 125 fans in the same year for trying to back out of contracts to buy season tickets. After winning, the team was awarded $2 million in judgments against fans. Several of them had defaulted on the contracts because of financial losses during the Great Recession.

Snyder also barred fans from bringing signs and banners to FedEx Field that same year.

By 2011, Snyder was suing The Washington City Paper for $1 million over an article that he claimed defamed him called “The Cranky Redskins Fan’s Guide to Dan Snyder."

He dropped the lawsuit after seven months.

In May 2018, five former cheerleaders accused the team of sexual harassment.

The victims claimed they had been "pimped out" by the team's male sponsors, who were invited to photo shoots where the cheerleaders were made to pose while barely dressed or, in some instances, naked.

After an investigation, none of the team's male sponsors were held accountable.

Instead, the team announced cheerleaders would be told to wear more conservative outfits and that male cheerleaders would be introduced. Also that a ban would be in place on suite holders at the team's photo shoots in the future.

In 2021, a coed dance team replaced the cheer program.

In July 2020, an investigation into the mistreatment of women working for the team was published by The Washington Post, citing 15 former employees.

During this time, Snyder fired several executives named and hired someone to look into the allegations.

When the NFL took over the investigation, they concluded that the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team was highly unprofessional for women.

The team was penalized $10 million after this and Snyder agreed to step away from daily operations.

By August of the same year, more employees came forward claiming that they experienced sexual harassment while working for the team dating back to 2008.

Snyder denied all claims.

By early 2022, Congress expanded its investigation into Snyder and the team.

The House Oversight Committee sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission, citing the team's financial conduct that may have broken several laws.

The team is accused of withholding $5 million in security deposits from 2,000 season ticket holders, using that money for other reasons than what was originally stated.

In addition to legal allegations, under Snyder's Reign, the Commanders never won the Super Bowl or even made it as far as a conference championship game.

These are just a few reasons fans are upset with Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

Currently, a $7 billion bid to buy the team is under consideration.

D.C. native Brian Davis placed the bid Friday and is offering to pay the first $1 billion to Dan Snyder within 24 hours, and $6 billion within seven days.

Davis is also willing to indemnify Dan Snyder as a condition of his offer, according to the March 21 letter, meaning Davis is willing to take on any legal liability related to Dan Snyder and ongoing investigations into the team.