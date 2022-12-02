Shot Commanders running back wears 'End Gun Violence' cleats vs Giants

Robinson, 23, was shot twice in a robbery attempt back in August.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Brian Robinson Jr., the Commanders running back who was shot twice in a robbery attempt back in August, wore special cleats calling for an end to gun violence during Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Robinson's cleats were part of the NFL's league-wide My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

"The My Cause, My Cleats campaign helps fans learn more about NFL players, the issues they stand for beyond football, and the work they are doing to support these causes, ultimately fostering a greater sense of connection with fans around a shared passion for social issues," the Commanders released in a statement.

"It’s a little more personal when it comes down to me wearing it because I’m a victim,” Robinson told the Washington Post.

Robinson was shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. on H Street Northeast. Two armed teens approached him and attempted to rob him. During the robbery attempt, one of the teens fired a gun, which struck Robinson. The teens left the scene in a vehicle without getting anything from Robinson. The two suspects have been arrested and charged.

Robinson returned to the field in October and had the best game of his career against Atlanta last week. He got the game ball for his efforts.

During Sunday's 20-20 tie against the New York Giants, Robinson rushed for 95 yards.