Commanders rookie could be back on the field this NFL season following shooting

After being shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery, Brian Robinson Jr. has been placed on the team's reserve/non-football injury list.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders added rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the team's reserve/non-football injury list after he was shot twice during an attempted robbery Sunday. Robinson will miss at least the first four games of the 2022-2023 season, per league rules.

While this sounds like bad news, it means Robinson will have the opportunity to rest and recover without pressure from the team to get back on the field.

It also means, in spite of everything he's been through, he could return to the playing field as soon as Oct. 9. The Commanders are set to take on the Tennessee Titans at home in the Week 5 game.

According to DC police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of H Street Northeast around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

Police are still on the lookout for two juvenile suspects. Police said that Robinson wrestled a gun away from one of the teens who tried to rob him before he was shot by a second teenager, who was also armed. Investigators believe the suspects are between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

The running back was ultimately shot in the leg and the hip, according to a police report.

Robinson reunited with his teammates for the first time since the incident on Tuesday. In a tweet that day, the football team shared their excitement at welcoming the player back into the building.

"Initially when you hear something like that, you worry about the guy living, and then you worry about his health long term, and then you worry about his ability to play football," Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew told an Associated Press reporter in an interview. "And so for him to come through that situation the way that he did is a tremendous blessing.”

B-Rob made sure to fulfill his rookie duties of getting snacks for the RB room 😂 pic.twitter.com/kYUylUFVxm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 30, 2022

Robinson has been one of the bright spots for the Commanders' offense during the preseason. Robinson tallied 26 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries in the Commanders' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. He added 31 yards on eight carries in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson didn't play against the Baltimore Ravens with his role in the offense solidified. According to a source close to the team, Robinson was expected to be named the starting running back for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robinson was drafted by the Commanders this year in the 3rd round. He spent his college career at Alabama, leading the team with 1,343 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

“Brian’s been great. He’s a real serious guy, football is extremely important to him" said Commanders Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner. "He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner, but he can run too. I was happy and impressed with him the way that he ran."

