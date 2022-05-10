Commanders running back looks good during first full practice after getting shot in August

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was cleared by doctors to participate fully in practice after getting shot multiple times in a robbery attempt

WASHINGTON — Less than two months after he was shot multiple times, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson has returned to the field, and completed his first full practice with the team.

Robinson was shot in the leg and hip while trying to wrestle and gun away from two teens during a robbery attempt in Northeast Washington D.C. on Aug. 28. On Monday, team doctors fully cleared Robinson to practice with the rest of the team starting Wednesday.

“It was beautiful, just getting back on the field, having fun being around my coaches and team again," Robinson said. "It was just a beautiful day for me honestly."

Head coach Ron Rivera said if everything goes well this week, there is a good chance he will play on Sunday, Oct. 9, against the Tennessee Titans.

During the 30-minute period that the media is allowed to watch practice, Robinson participated with no limitations. He ran pass routes with quarterback Carson Wentz and ran running back drills showing no side effects from his injury.

All the cameras seemed to be focused on Robinson Wednesday, and Coach Randy Jordan joked that there were so many cameras on the running back drills, he thought Tiger Woods must’ve dropped by. At one point, Robinson ran a drill and pointed to the sky in thankfulness.

"I did that because that was just the first thing, you know, God was the first man I had to put in first after I went through that running back drill that you're talking about," Robinson said. "I was forced to do a few movements in that drill that I wasn't completely confident in before walking out on the field. So, you know, after doing the drill, it just helped me gain more confidence in myself."

According to DC police, Robinson was shot multiple times on the1000 block of H Street NE after grabbing something to eat. Police say Robinson wrestled a gun away from one of two teens who tried to rob him before he was shot by the other teen. Investigators believe the suspects are between the ages of 15 and 17 years old.

“It's probably one of the lowest points in my life," Robinson said. "That was probably the lowest point I ever been in my life, you know? The only thing I remember from being in the hospital just receiving all the love and everybody reaching out to me, spreading the love. That was all I needed at the time."

The Commanders have been in communication with police as they investigate.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1000 block of H Street NE. Lookout for two black juvenile males with shoulder length dreads, medium complexion, wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 28, 2022

Robinson was one of the bright spots for the Commanders' offense during the preseason. Robinson tallied 26 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries in the Commanders' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. He added 31 yards on eight carries in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Robinson didn't play against the Baltimore Ravens with his role in the offense solidified. According to a source close to the team, Robinson was expected to be named the starting running back for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robinson was drafted by the Commanders this year in the 3rd round. He spent his college career at Alabama, leading the team with 1,343 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

“Brian’s been great," Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner said. "He’s a real serious guy, football is extremely important to him. He takes a lot of pride in being a physical runner, but he can run too. I was happy and impressed with him the way that he ran."