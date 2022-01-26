Eagles' OL Brandon Brooks announces his retirement

The veteran guard's career was derailed by injuries, which limited him to just two games in the last two seasons.

PHILADELPHIA — Note: The video is from Jan. 16.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks is calling it a career after 10 years in the National Football League.

He announced his decision at a press conference Wednesday morning. The team later confirmed his retirement on social media.

A third-round selection of the Houston Texans in the 2012 NFL Draft, Brooks spent his first four years in Texas before signing with the Eagles as a free agent in 2016.

He solidified an offensive line that has been regarded as one of the league's top units several years, and was an instrumental part of the Eagles' Super Bowl title run in 2017, when he was voted into the Pro Bowl along with offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Brooks returned to the Pro Bowl in 2018, after the Eagles went 9-7, won the NFC East and returned to the playoffs in the wild-card.

But Brooks suffered a torn Achilles in Philadelphia's 20-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round that year, the first of several major injuries that derailed his career.

He was able to return to the Eagles in time for the start of the 2019 season, making his third Pro Bowl and signing a new, four-year, $52 million contract with the team.

But Brooks suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Eagles' final regular-season game that year, which forced him to miss the playoffs. Philadelphia went on to be knocked out of the playoffs by the Seattle Seahawks that year.

While training for the 2020 season, Brooks suffered a second torn Achilles injury, which sidelined him for the entire year. The Eagles suffered through a 4-11-1 campaign, which proved to be the final year in Philadelphia for coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Carson Wentz.