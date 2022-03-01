Big Ben rides off with a win: Roethlisberger, Steelers beat Browns for passer's possible final win at Heinz Field

The 18-year veteran has hinted that tonight's game against the Browns could be his last at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field.

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger has likely walked off of Heinz Field in a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform as a winner for the last time.

The team held on to defeat the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, 26-14, with a big night on the ground from running back Najee Harris and a touchdown toss from Roethlisberger leading the way.

The 39-year-old signal-caller, who is coming to the end of his 18th season in Pittsburgh, recently admitted that "all signs" point to it being his final home game.

Even if the Steelers (8-7-1) somehow slip into the postseason, they would wind up playing on the road -- meaning tonight's game is likely Roethlisberger's last in Pittsburgh.

If he retires at the end of this season, Roethlisberger will leave as one of the most successful quarterbacks in the Steelers' rich franchise history.

Since his arrival in Pittsburgh in 2004, when he was selected 11th overall in the NFL Draft, Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to eight AFC North Division titles, three conference championships, and three trips to the Super Bowl.

The 6-5, 240-pound Roethlisberger is the last of the 2004 Quarterback Draft Class to leave the NFL. Fellow first-round picks Eli Manning and Philip Rivers, who were selected ahead of Roethlisberger, have both recently stepped down.

“I hope that the fans will say I never quit,” Roethlisberger told ESPN in a recent interview. “I’ve given everything I have. Shoot, last week I was begging to get back in the game, down 30 with nine minutes to go. Coach let me go in that series and not the next one.

“I just don’t know how to quit.”

Steelers Hall-of-Fame running back Jerome Bettis tweeted this at the conclusion of Monday's game:

Great @steelers team win for 7️⃣!! What a way for Ben to go out at @heinzfield! — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) January 4, 2022

ROETHLISBERGER'S CAREER STATS (entering Monday night's game)

PASSING YARDS - 62,721

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS - 416

RUSHING YARDS - 1,378



RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS - 20

QB RECORD - 163-81-1

2004 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

6x Pro Bowler