Baltimore Ravens announce passing of outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

The former 3rd round draft pick died in Baltimore at age 26, the team said Wednesday. No cause of death was given.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died this week at age 26, the team announced Wednesday.

His death was confirmed by multiple sources. No cause of death was announced.

"He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality," the Ravens said in a tweet announcing Ferguson's passing. "We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Ferguson, the team's third-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, had 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Ravens.

A former standout at Louisiana Tech, Ferguson holds the FBS career sack record with 45.

Ferguson had three children, two daughters and a son, who are all under the age of 5, according to ESPN.com.