Baker Mayfield traded to the Steelers? Parents upset sons with April Fools' prank

Two young Cleveland Browns fan were upset to hear their parents falsely inform them that Baker Mayfield had been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Thanks to the 2020 NFL season, many Cleveland Browns fans have become accustomed to seeing Baker Mayfield beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So one could only imagine the pain it might cause to hear the news that Mayfield had been traded to Cleveland's biggest rival.

But while many have entered April 1 -- also known as April Fools' Day -- with our guards up -- two young Browns fans weren't so fortunate. And upon being falsely informed by their dad that Mayfield had been traded to Pittsburgh, it didn't take long for the tears to fly as evidenced by the video of the aftermath.

Told my boys that ⁦@bakermayfield⁩ was traded to the Steelers this morning. ⁦@Browns⁩ pic.twitter.com/UXietZuHpE — timothy daniel (@nepolo7) April 1, 2021

"Are you serious?!" one of the boys can be heard shouting.

"So dumb of them," his dejected brother replies, before quickly catching on that Thursday is, in fact, April Fools' Day.

The video caught the attention of Mayfield, himself, who took to Twitter to chime in on the fun.

"Poor guys!!! Hahaha I feel their pain," Mayfield tweeted, along with a trio of crying laughing emojis.

🤣🤣🤣 poor guys!! Hahaha I feel their pain. https://t.co/jqTSiWVEOG — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) April 1, 2021