After cutting ties in 2022, Anheuser-Busch announces partnership with Washington Commanders

WASHINGTON — It's a reunion one sale in the marking. More than a year after Anheuser-Busch announced the beer company would no longer sponsor the Washington Commanders, the pair are back together.

On Thursday, Anheuser-Busch announced a new multi-year partnership with the Commanders. As part of the deal, Anheuser-Busch will become the "Official Beer Sponsor" of the team.

In addition to adult beverages, fans over 21 will be able to enjoy gameday activations, custom social and digital content, exclusive fan content, and more from the beer company. In addition, veterans and first responders will be honored by the Commanders, Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light with exclusive experiences and fan recognition.

"We are thrilled to partner with Anheuser-Busch again to create a new and improved experience for Commanders fans,” said Jason Wright, president of the Washington Commanders.

In March 2022, Anheuser-Busch announced it had cut ties with the team, saying it looked forward to working with the other 26 teams it partnered with to create meaningful experiences and connections for all fans across the country.

“Bringing Anheuser-Busch back to FedEx Field as a partner not only reflects their confidence in our organization but also their commitment to our fans, who are the most loyal in NFL," said Wright. "More importantly, we are pleased to have a partner who shares our commitment to giving back and to supporting our military, as we continue to expand engagement programs locally for first responders and families of fallen soldiers.”

Matt Davis, vice president of Partnerships at Anheuser-Busch, said the company was thrilled to have the Commanders back on their NFL roster.

“Our history with the Washington franchise runs deep, and these fans are some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the nation," Davis said. "We’re excited to bring more easy enjoyment to fans throughout the year.”

The partnership comes after the sale of the Washington Commanders was finalized last month. Neither organization has connected the reunion to the sale.