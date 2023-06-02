If you ask the Amazon voice assistant "Alexa, who's gonna win the big game?" on your Fire TV or Echo device, you'll love the answer if you're an Eagles fan.

YORK, Pa. — The latest expert to weigh in with a prediction for Sunday's Super Bowl is Alexa, the AI assistant for Amazon.

And if you're a "Go Birds" kind of person, you're going to be happy with it.

If you ask the Amazon voice assistant "Alexa, who's gonna win the big game?" on your Fire TV or Echo device, you'll get the following answer, according to Amazon:

“The Chiefs and their offense are favored. But, this game’s gonna come down to one thing: defense. My prediction? The Eagles and their defense are gonna soar to their second Super Bowl win. Fly Eagles Fly!”



You can also ask Alexa other game-related questions leading up to and during the game, including live in-game stats and team history.

Some sample questions to try out include:

“Alexa, when is the Big Game?”

“Alexa, how many rushing yards do the Chiefs have?”

“Alexa, how many passing yards does Patrick Mahomes have?”

“Alexa, how many receiving yards does A.J. Brown have?”

“Alexa, who has scored the most touchdowns in the Big Game?”

“Alexa, where did Travis Kelce go to college?”

“Alexa, who has the most playoff receiving touchdowns in the NFL?”

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII Sunday at 6:30 p.m.