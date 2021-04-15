x
Man accuses NFL's Aaron Donald of assault at Pittsburgh club

A lawyer is telling Pittsburgh police that Los Angeles Rams player Aaron Donald and others assaulted his 26-year-old client at a nightclub last weekend.
Credit: AP
FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) walks off the field after a loss to the New York Jets in an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday, April 14, 2021, that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

PITTSBURGH — A lawyer is telling Pittsburgh police that Los Angeles Rams player Aaron Donald and others assaulted his 26-year-old client at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. 

Attorney Todd Hollis said Wednesday that De’Vincent Spriggs required 16 stitches. Spriggs suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar around 3 a.m. Sunday. 

Hollis says a misunderstanding that Spriggs bumped into Donald precipitated the alleged assault. 

Hollis released a photo that showed Spriggs with facial injuries and swelling. Donald played college football at the University of Pittsburgh. 

The Rams said they were looking into the matter.

