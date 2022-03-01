2022 NFL Draft Scouting Combine: Schedule, how to watch, top prospects, betting odds

The 2022 NFL Draft Scouting Combine kicks off in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story.

With less than two months to go until the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, the 2022 NFL Draft Scouting Combine is set to kick off in Indianapolis.

What follows is everything you need to know about this week's combine, in which teams will get their first extended looks at several of the draft's top prospects.

Event info, how to watch on TV, stream:

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 - Sunday, March 6, 2022

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

TV channel: NFL Network

Schedule

Tuesday, March 1

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends: General medical exams, potential special studies, interviews

General medical exams, potential special studies, interviews Offensive line, running backs: Registration, pre-exams, orientation, interviews

Wednesday, March 2

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends: Media, interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting

Media, interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting Offensive line, running backs: General medical exams, potential special studies, interviews

General medical exams, potential special studies, interviews Defensive line, linebackers: Registration, pre-exams, orientation, interviews

Thursday, March 3

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends: Measurements, bench press, on-field workout (4 p.m. ET-11 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Measurements, bench press, on-field workout (4 p.m. ET-11 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Offensive line, running backs: Media, interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting

Media, interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting Defensive line, linebackers: General medical exams, potential special studies, interviews

General medical exams, potential special studies, interviews Defensive backs, placekickers, special teams: Registration, pre-exams, orientation, interviews

Friday, March 4

Offensive line, running backs: Measurements, bench press, on-field workout (4 p.m. ET-10 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Measurements, bench press, on-field workout (4 p.m. ET-10 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Defensive line, linebackers: Media, interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting

Media, interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting Defensive backs, placekickers, special teams: General medical exams, potential special studies, interviews

Saturday, March 5

Defensive line, linebackers: Measurements, bench press, on-field workout (4 p.m. ET-9 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Measurements, bench press, on-field workout (4 p.m. ET-9 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Defensive backs, placekickers, special teams: Media, interviews, ortho exam, NFLPA meeting

Sunday, March 6

Defensive backs, placekickers, special teams: Measurements, bench press, on-field workout (2 p.m. ET-7 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Betting odds

SportsBetting.ag has provided the following betting odds for this week's combine:

Fastest 40-yard dash time

Over/Under 4.29 seconds

Fastest 20-yard shuttle

Over/Under 3.88 seconds

Most bench press reps

Over/Under 40.5

Fastest 60-yard shuttle

Over/Under 10.81 seconds

Longest broad jump

Over/Under 11 feet 7 inches

Highest vertical jump

Over/Under 43.5 inches

Position of player with fastest 40-yard dash

Cornerback -110

Wide Receiver +140

Running Back +300

Rich Eisen 40-yard dash

Over/Under 6.03 seconds

Records Props

Will John Ross' 4.22 40-yard dash record be broken?

Yes +500

No -900

Will Stephen Paea’s 49-rep bench press record be broken?

Yes +500

No -900

Will Gerald Sensabaugh’s 46-inch vertical record be broken?

Yes +250

No -400

Will Bryon Jones’ 12’3” broad jump record be broken?

Yes +700

No -2000

Will J.T. Thomas’ 6.28-second three-cone drill record be broken?

Yes +170

No -250

Will Jason Allen’s 3.81-second 20-yard shuttle record be broken?

Yes +140

No -180

Will Shelton Gibson’s 10.81-second 60-yard shuttle record be broken?

Yes +170

No -250

Player Props

Aiden Hutchinson bench press reps

Over/Under 38

Drake London 40-yard dash time

Over/Under 4.48 seconds

Malik Willis 40-yard dash time

Over/Under 4.40 seconds

Prospects

According to NFL.com, the following 324 prospects have been invited to attend this year's Scouting Combine.