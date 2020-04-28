x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Redskins exercise 5th-year option on Allen's rookie contract

The team announced the expected move in the aftermath of the NFL draft. Allen was Washington's first-round pick in 2017 and has started 36 games.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Landover, Md. The Washington Redskins have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Jonathan Allen's rookie contract. The team announced the expected move Monday, April 27, 2020, in the aftermath of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — The Washington Redskins have exercised the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Jonathan Allen's rookie contract. 

The team announced the expected move in the aftermath of the NFL draft. Allen was Washington's first-round pick in 2017 and has started 36 games. 

The Alabama product has 139 tackles and 15 sacks so far as a pro. He was voted defensive captain in his third season and has emerged as one of the Redskins' leaders in his mid-20s. 

Allen is now under contract through the 2021 season.

RELATED: Meet the 8 newest Redskins players selected in the 2020 draft

RELATED: Redskins draft Maryland native Chase Young with 2nd overall pick

RELATED: Redskins trade Trent Williams, 7-time Pro Bowler, to 49ers