Here's who the Philadelphia Eagles will play | NFL Schedule release 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to play eight home games and nine away games in 2023. Here's when they will stack up against the NFC East, and the rest of the NFL.

PHILADELPHIA — Yes, Mother's Day hasn't even arrived yet, but the National Football League is taking center stage.

The NFL released its 2023-24 regular season schedule on Thursday night, including the Philadelphia Eagles full slate of games.

In addition to facing their customary NFC East rivals the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles will also face off against AFC West opponents the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Of course, the Eagles are set to play re-matches of both the NFC Championship Game, in a contest with the San Francisco 49ers, and the Super Bowl, in a game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

There will be a number of primetime games played by the Birds this year, including a Christmas matchup against the Giants.

This year, not all games have not yet been assigned to television networks. Those announcements are expected to be made at a later date.

Here's the Philadelphia Eagles 2023-24 regular season schedule:

WEEK 1 - Sept. 10 @ New England at 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 2 - Sept. 14 vs. Minnesota at 8:15 p.m.

WEEK 3 - Sept. 25 @ Tampa Bay at 7:15 p.m.

WEEK 4 - Oct. 1 vs. Washington at 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 5 - Oct. 8 @ Los Angeles Rams at 4:05 p.m.

WEEK 6 - Oct. 15 @ New York Jets at 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 7 - Oct. 22 vs. Miami at 8:20 p.m.

WEEK 8 - Oct. 29 @ Washington at 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 9 - Nov. 5 vs. Dallas at 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 10 - BYE

WEEK 11 - Nov. 20 @ Chiefs at 8:15 p.m.

WEEK 12 - Nov. 26 vs. Buffalo at 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 13 - Dec. 3 vs. 49ers at 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 14 - Dec. 10 @ Dallas at 8:20 p.m.

WEEK 15 - Dec. 17 @ Seattle at 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 16 - Dec. 25 vs. New York Giants at 4:30 p.m.

WEEK 17 - Dec. 31 vs. Arizona at 1:00 p.m.