NFL on FOX43: 2021 Sunday Regular Season schedule

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The NFL regular season is returning to FOX43.
The 2021 schedule has been released.
Here are the tentative dates and times of games scheduled to be shown on Sunday's on WPMT-FOX43 during the 2021 regular season (subject to change):
WEEK 1
Sun., Sep. 12
Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons - 1:00 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 2
Sun., Sep. 19
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 p.m.
WEEK 3
Sun., Sep. 26
Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants - 1:00 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 4
Sun., Oct. 3
Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys - 1:00 p.m.
WEEK 5
Sun., Oct. 10
Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers - 1:00 p.m.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 6
Sun., Oct. 17
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants - 1:00 p.m.
WEEK 7
Sun., Oct. 24
Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders - 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 8
Sun., Oct. 31
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions - 1:00 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 9
Sun., Nov. 7
Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m.
Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 10
Sun., Nov. 14
Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 p.m.
WEEK 11
Sun., Nov. 21
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 12
Thurs., Nov. 25
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions - 12:30 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 28
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants - 1:00 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 13
Sun., Dec. 5
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals - 1:00 p.m.
WEEK 14
Sun., Dec. 12
TBD - 4:05 p.m.
WEEK 15
Sun., Dec. 19
TBD - 1:00 p.m.
TBD - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 16
Sun., Dec. 26
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
WEEK 17
Sun., Jan. 2
TBD - 1:00 p.m.
TBD - 4:25 p.m.
WEEK 18
Sun., Jan. 9
TBD - 1:00 p.m.
TBD - 4:25 p.m.