The division was chosen as part of a random draw, and the additions come after the conclusion of this year's NFL Draft.

Each of the NFC East teams will carry an international player on its practice squad in the upcoming season.

As part of its developmental program, the NFL has assigned Mexico’s Isaac Alarcon to Dallas, Germany’s David Bada to Washington, Australia’s Matt Leo to Philadelphia, and Austria’s Sandro Platzgummer to the New York Giants.