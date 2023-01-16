NFL fans wild for Wild Card weekend

Fans and businesses get excited for an "energy" increase during the post season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Wild Card weekend of the NFL playoffs brings fans to the edge of their seats.

On the menu for fans out to cheer on their team: smooth drinks and good eats.

The staff at Tobias Frogg in Lancaster County know they have to be at their best for fans.

"We got to be on the top of our game for the playoffs as well!"

All season long, a contingent of fans made Tobias Frogg home. For the postseason, they wouldn't dream of going anywhere else.

"This is awesome," beams Larry Greiner of Lancaster. "Coming out to Tobias Frogg, having the game on the big screen and having friends here, the excitement. I think the playoffs just bring it all together."

As the fries hit the oil and the staff hustles to beat their own play clock, their urgency from them is on display.

Tobias Frogg Assistant Manager Dava Frederick gets her energy from the fans.

"People get really into it with the playoffs and wanting their team to win. The energy it brings is great, the vibes are awesome."

She is not the only one as the bartenders shake to the day's beat.

"It's been really great, everyone has so much more energy than a normal Sunday," said Lauren Roussey, a server at Tobias Frogg. "Tensions are definitely high; even me wearing a [Buffalo] Bills shirt today everyone was like 'why are you wearing a Bills shirt' and I'm like 'I swear I am an Eagles fan, I promise.'"

As for the top seed in the NFC...

Just listen for the chants.

"E-A-G-L-E-S- Eagles!"

They get a bye, which allows their fans to take it all in.

"See how the playoffs go, want to see who the eagles play next week." says Alex Roark of Lancaster. "I really want the Vikings to lose to the Giants because I want to see the Eagles play the Giants, but we will see how it goes."

Roark got his wish as the G-Men knocked off Minnesota.