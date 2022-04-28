Here are the former Penn State football players who are in the NFL

As of the 2022 NFL Draft, 38 former Penn State football players are currently active players or free agents in the NFL.

YORK, Pa. — The talent runs deep for Penn State at the next level.

The Nittany Lions have had at least one players in 51 of the 56 Super Bowls that have been played.

Currently, Penn State is represented by having 38 active former Nittany Lions either signed with an NFL team or available as a free agent.

More locally and recently, Harrisburg High School graduate Micah Parsons is one of the latest Nittany Lions to make his mark in the NFL.

He's keeping the No. 11 rolling with the Cowboys, Parsons made a statement in his rookie season. The accolades in his first season are very impressive, he became the first Cowboy rookie ever named Defensive Rookie of the Year, selected to his first Pro-Bowl, the only NFL rookie named to the All-Pro First Team and honored win the Butkus Award.

Parsons closed out his first season with 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, broke the Cowboys rookie sack record with 13, 3 forced fumbles and 30 quarterback hits; the most by a rookie in NFL history.

After training for the draft with Parsons, Odafe Oweh drafted by the Ravens in the third round. He recorded 18 solo tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles in 15-games.

Tight end Mike Gesicki got the franchise tag with Miami. Seeing an up tick in stats every season. He will return for his 5th season with the Dolphins.

Second consecutive franchise tags for Chris Godwin. He was a third round pick in 2017. The Buccaneers sign him to a new three-year deal.

Defensive backs Nick Scott and Grant Haley picked up the bling at the end of the season, winning Super Bowl LVI with the LA Rams. Scott, the Lancaster native played a pivotal role in the home stretch. Most notably picked off Tom Brady in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

We’re not hitting the snooze on the 2018 second overall NFL Draft pick. This year, Saquon Barkley will enter his fifth-year contract with the New York Giants. Barkley had a break out rookie season in 2018 but suffered injuries the last three seasons. Last week, Barkley said he wants to prove the haters wrong, come out this season and play to his potential.

Here's a full list of former Nittany Lions currently in the NFL:

Cardinals: DE Jack Crawford (free agent), QB Trace McSorley (active)

Ravens: OB Odafe Oweh (active)

Bills: OG Ryan Bates (active), DT DaQuan Jones (active)

Panthers: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (active)

Bears: TE Jesse James (free agent)

Cowboys: DE Connor McGovern (active), DE Micah Parsons (active)

Broncos: WR KJ Hamler (active)

Lions: FB Jason Cabinda (active), CB Amani Oruwariye (active)

Packers: SS Adrian Amos (active), OC Michal Menet (active)

Broncos: WR DaeSean Hamilton (active)

Colts: OG Will Fries (active)

Chargers: DT Austin Johnson (active)

Rams: CB Grant Haley (active), WR Allen Robinson (active), SS Nick Scott (active)

Raiders: TE Nick Bowers (active), DE Carl Nassib (free agent)

Dolphins: TE Mike Gesicki (active)

Vikings: WR Dan Chisena (active)

Saints: Blake Gillikin (active)

Giants: RB Saquon Barkley (active), IB Cam Brown (active),

Eagles: Miles Sanders (active)

Steelers: IB Marcus Allen (active), TE Pat Freiermuth (active)

Seahawks: John Reid (active)

49ers: DT Kevin Givens (active), PK Robbie Gould (active)

Buccaneers: WR Chris Godwin (active), OT Donovan Smith (active)

Titans: PK Sam Ficken (free agent)