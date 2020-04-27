NFL Draft 2020: Meet the six newest Pittsburgh Steelers

The players were added via the NFL Draft, and will now hope to form part of the team's young core of the future.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers went old school during the 2020 NFL draft. The team used five of its six selections on seniors, a rare move for a club that likes to draft underclassmen.

General manager Kevin Colbert said the decision to focus on more experienced players was just coincidental and had nothing to do with the uncertain offseason brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool figures to make the most immediate impact while the rest of the incoming class will see time on special teams or provide depth along the offensive and defensive lines.

Here are the team's six draft picks: