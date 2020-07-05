Newest Rev puts 'home' in home run

YORK, Pa. — Brendon Sanger was born in York and it's where he fell in love with the game of baseball.
His family moved to Florida when he was a teenager and his game flourished. Sanger earned a scholarship to Florida Atlantic University where he won the Conference USA Player of the Year Award in 2015 and months later was drafted by the Angels in the fourth round of the MLB Draft.
After five years, Sanger and the Angels organization parted ways and the York native is now excited that the White Rose City, as well as family and friends, will get to witness the next chapter in his baseball story as a member of the Revolution.