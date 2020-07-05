Newest Rev puts 'home' in home run

Brendon Sanger was born in York and now he's hoping the city will be part of his pro baseball rebirth.

YORK, Pa. — Brendon Sanger was born in York and it's where he fell in love with the game of baseball.

His family moved to Florida when he was a teenager and his game flourished. Sanger earned a scholarship to Florida Atlantic University where he won the Conference USA Player of the Year Award in 2015 and months later was drafted by the Angels in the fourth round of the MLB Draft.