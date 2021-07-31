New Pioneers coach is a familiar face with similar expectations

Lampeter-Strasburg will look to replace nine on offense, but has the offensive linemen to do it.

LAMPETER, Pa. — There's a new head football coach, but it's still a familiar face at Lampeter-Strasburg.

"Coach Manion was always there. Like it's Coach Manion, but Coach Ridenour is doing a great job. He actually is starting a new offense and we all love it," said Lampeter-Strasburg senior offensive lineman and linebacker Nick Del Grande.

Coach Victor Ridenour has been in Lampeter-Strasburg varsity blue since 2009, so the x's and o's he knows, but there are other elements to being the head coach.

"Just the paperwork, collecting, and all those types of things, but once you cross the white line, coaching is coaching," said Ridenour.

Of course, having someone in the know, that's still pretty close, is always a big help.

"John (Manion) is still right down the hallway. So anytime I have questions, I just, I mean he's one of my best friends. He's somebody I talk to probably on a weekly basis just about things. He's always giving me the heads up that 'you might want to think about this,' 'this will be coming up soon,' so he's been fantastic," added Ridenour.

Also new this year is a revamped offense and the Pioneers feel they're heading in the right direction.

"We just had the Millersville team camp and that was a huge strong point for us because we just found out everything is cooking," said Del Grande. "That's really good for heat acclimatization coming up, then two-a-days, and all sudden it's week one."

Lampeter-Strasburg will have nine on offense to replace, but when you have an offensive line like the Pioneers, the expectations remain the same.

"I really feel like the strength of our team could be our offensive line," said Ridenour. "They lift together. They hang out together, they're very close, and they work hard together. They just seem to be getting that comfort with each other and their development in the things that we're doing. So I'm looking forward to seeing them perform well and I think how they do is how we're going to do."